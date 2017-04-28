Life in the Golden Years: Cedars Seniors Center offers it all

I am happy to report a different type of setting for seniors. The atmosphere is friendly, warm and welcoming. The homelike house is cheery and more like eating in a café than a senior center. People seem to genuinely greet you with friendship.

The rooms are pleasantly decorated with pictures and paintings and season’s greetings. It feels like going to a friend’s house for lunch.

The food is wholesome and well prepared and is served buffet style. There is a bonus of treats given generously by local stores of bread and cakes, and everyone has the opportunity to share.

Cedar Seniors is a private nonprofit organization and depends solely on donations from benefactors. They have a major fundraiser that features a chicken dinner in June for $5 a plate. Other smaller fundraisers are silent auctions and quilt raffles. Membership is available and yearly dues are the price of one lunch.

The rooms are available for rental for private parties. Bingo is played every Friday after lunch, and everyone is a winner. What a delightful way to make people feel good. Birthdays are celebrated on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Seniors of Lebanon have the opportunity to come to the place for fellowship, camaraderie and share a meal in a pleasant environment for a low cost. We are blessed to have available to us a way to join others and continue to be part of the community.

Thank you, Cedar Seniors Center.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.