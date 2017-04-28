Better Basic Bridge: Some like it hot, while some don’t like it at all

And Alan Sontag (whom I met at the Bridge University in Las Vegas many years ago) agrees and says, “(It is) the most intellectually demanding and rewarding sport on earth. One of the most complex and devilish games the human race has managed to devise.”

I attended his class on overcall responses to opponent’s one no-trump opening bid, and I must say it was all of the above except rewarding. I rewarded myself later with aspirin.

And Warren Buffet, who attended our Vanderbilt Club’s national tournament with Bill Gates a few years back, commented, “Anyone who spends his time to appreciate the subtleties of the game will be in for a lifetime of enjoyment””

But one famous writer contends, “One could not imagine Aristotle expert at bridge, or at golf, or at any other of the idiotic games at which what are called successful men commonly divert themselves.”

That came from H. L. Menchen, who as far as I know, didn’t like anything or anybody. Write me if you know of anything positive he ever said on any subject.

Geraldine Smith, whoever she is, had a lot to say about the game, and she would probably be friends with Mehchen if he allowed friends. This is one of her bon mots.

“Bridge is a game only to the dub. To the man who takes the game seriously, it is torment. Annoyance, impatience, disappointment, rage…the confirmed addicts suffers all of these. If he likes bridge enough to play it well, the pleasure vanishes.”

I would say Miss Smith is a dub still in the throes of enjoyment. I may be also since I get pleasure when I make a contract or even when the opponents say, “Well done.”

Then there are those who criticize the players themselves.

“Most people you meet at the bridge table are pleasant enough, but sometimes you’re pitted against a fiend in human shape.”

Been there. One of our most proficient players and teachers at our club criticizes not only his partner but the opponents, as well. I took the certified teaching course with many others that he taught. He stressed that as teachers we should never berate our students. While at the course, I asked a question and he replied something like, “Nancy, your grandmother would make that bid but you should know better.”

Everyone in the class laughed, and he caught himself and said, ”well, you know I wouldn’t talk to you like that if you were my student.” But he has a built in script as so many of us do. I urged my clients to figure out what their script was and how they might alter it to their advantage. You can change your script but you can’t change anyone else’s.

And Mike Lawrence, also of Nashville, a well-known bridge expert and writer of bridge books who sometimes plays with his students said, “Friendly people are seldom good bridge players,”

He is an excellent player, and for him, the statement is true.

Even aliens have an opinion. The Q on Star Trek opined “Why these games? The play’s the thing. Nothing reveals humanity so much as the games they play.”

And another comment was from Joyce Nicholson who said, “For some time as I met more bridge players, the belief had been slowing growing that most bridge players were nuts. I guess ‘obsessed’ is the more polite description.”

Touché, Joyce.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.