Dads2dads: Crafting a life that matters

She said, “Though the darvishes led seemingly normal lives as lawyers, construction workers, engineers and parents, they adopted a meaning mindset that imbued everything they did with significance – whether it was helping to clean up a dinner spread or singing the poetry of Rumi and Attar and living by its wisdom.

For the darvishes, the pursuit of personal happiness was completely beside the point. Rather, they focused constantly on how they could make themselves useful to others, how they could help other people feel happier and more whole, and how they could connect to something larger.”

It’s about the other person

Isn’t that what we should want for our children? Not that they should all become Sufis but that they should learn that happiness, contentment, and a sense of meaning come from something larger than themselves. Meaning comes to them when they connect with others and live the tenant of most world religions – do well by others.

Gifts we should live … and give

We need to teach our kids to care for one another. We can do that best by illustrating it in our own lives. Here are some things you can do and also teach to your teens.

• Be kind. It takes little effort and it reaps great rewards. Look for a kind response in return. It will benefit you and those you encounter, and it will have an impact on your child.

• Be understanding. When that person in front of you is driving too slowly or your child doesn’t perform to his usual level, try to be empathetic. Teach your child that when her friend doesn’t come through or a classmate messes up, there may be something going on in her personal life.

• Be dependable. Help your child feel comfortable with how you will respond. Consistency breeds security and is important in raising balanced children.

• Be supportive. Let your child know how proud you are of him. Give him the support he needs. Be a cheerleader.

• Be grateful. Write a thank-you note or say it in person. Keep track of what you are thankful for. Gratitude helps develop a happy view of life.

• Be attentive. Listen to your child. Then ask questions. Probe anything that seems out of the ordinary.

• Be generous with your time and talents.

• Be welcoming. Look upon others with interest and respect. Not everyone is like you. Appreciating differences between people expands our understanding and increases our learning.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.