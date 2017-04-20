The Village Idiot: The life of an unhandy man

I’m not good at home repairs. One day she told me she needed grout and spackle, and I thought she was talking about making dinner.

“Pick up a nice bottle of wine, dear – we’re having braised grout stuffed with spackle on a bed of wilted frisee and sauteed wild mushrooms.”

And I don’t want to know anything about fixing things around the house. To me, the three scariest words in the English language are “do it yourself.” Why on Earth would you want to do it yourself if you can pay someone else to do it for you?

The sheer size of places like Home Depot and Lowe’s prove I’m in the minority here. But their size should also be a warning sign to all homeowners. When we were renting an apartment in the city, our friends would always wag their fingers and say, “You’re just throwing money away on rent! If you bought a house, all that rent money would be equity.” So we bought a house in the country. Now, all that money is equity. For Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Don’t believe me? Try to find a parking space at one. You have to drive around for a half hour waiting for someone to leave. And some of these stores are open 24/7. I saw a sign in the lumber department once that said, “No wood cut after 10:30 p.m.” If so many people want their wood cut after 10:30 p.m that they had to make a sign, we are in the middle of a national do-it-yourself epidemic.

Honestly, the 10:30 rule is more than a little silly. No contractor I know is working at 10:30 p.m. It’s hard enough to get them to work at 10:30 a.m.

The DIY shoppers are obsessed with kitchens and bathrooms. If they’re not remodeling them, they’re adding new ones. I expect to start seeing real estate ads soon that read: “Nine-bathroom, two-bedroom home, newly remodeled professional kitchen with cathedral ceiling, granite countertops, Viking stove, farmhouse sink carved from a solid block of Carrara marble. Second bedroom could be turned into a 10th bathroom.”

Home improvement stores are full of guys – well, except for my wife and the millions of other women with lazy, good-for-nothing, glued-to-the-sofa husbands -- who can install Jacuzzis by themselves. Guys buying pressure-washers to clean their decks -- decks that they built with wood that they bought here and presumably had cut before 10:30 p.m. There are guys buying tools to cut bathroom tile, tools to cut pipe, tools to cut wire.

On one trip to get quarter-round (yes, I thought we were going to the supermarket to buy some kind of steak), I had to use the restroom. It was a two-mile walk from the front door, past guys who were buying screen doors, 4-by-8s, miter boxes, arc welders, PVC pipe, crushed marble and dropcloths. They’re having paint mixed and colors matched; they’re buying kitchen cabinets that they’ll install themselves. They’re buying light fixtures and patio pavers and closet doors and table saws and pipe wrenches. There doesn’t seem to be any challenge that these homeowners and contractors can’t handle.

It’s when I get to the men’s room that I discover the one thing none of these guys can do. I’m in a store full of guys who can install a toilet – they just can’t flush one.

