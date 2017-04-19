Jake Old: Enjoying the playoff success of the Predators

Even if the team doesn’t complete the sweep, if they can close out the best-of-seven series in five or six games, I will still be ecstatic.

For those who have not been keeping up, the Predators are matched up with the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that has won the Stanley Cup three times in the past seven years and was a popular pick to make another deep run through the playoffs this year.

Going into the series, I thought the Blackhawks would do what they normally do and win a bunch of close games against the Predators. They have eliminated the Predators in the playoffs several times – including just two years ago.

Chicago has outstanding offensive and two-way players, and a pretty good goalie. I assumed their talent, along with their playoff experience, would carry them through the series.

Pekka Rinne, Nashville’s goaltender, had a spectacular first two games in Chicago, shutting out a high-powered offense. Prior to the series, the veteran goalie had just one playoff shutout on his resume.

For some of my friends who are not hockey fans, I’ve compared the performance of a goalie to that of an ace pitcher or a great quarterback in other sports. It’s a position that can take over a game or change a series. It’s not a perfect comparison, but the point is some good hockey teams are carried to great seasons on the back of a red-hot goalie.

In game three, the Blackhawks finally scored. I knew it was coming – they’re too good to keep coming up empty no matter how good the opposing goaltender is.

Then they tacked on another goal. I was nervous. I starting thinking “Here it goes; they’ve awoken. They’re going to get right back into this series.”

Bridgestone Arena never got quiet, however, and the players never put their heads down.

Part of what makes hockey so interesting is that it’s so difficult to score, so a team can play perfect hockey for 99 percent of the game, but that one mistake could be so costly that it swings the game.

Even losing 2-0, it felt like the Predators were sticking to their game plan and playing well. Eventually, they roared back to tie it, sending the game to overtime.

If you don’t understand the appeal of hockey, I would suggest you try a few minutes of playoff overtime hockey. As a spectator, it’s the most intense and nerve-wracking sports experience I’ve seen. If you can’t get on board after that, the sport is just not for you.

Obviously the Predators were able to please their home fans and put the Blackhawks on the brink of elimination. Kevin Fiala may have just become a folk hero in Nashville after putting in the game winner.

On Thursday, I hope the Predators can close the series out and move on to the next series. Of course, I doubt the Blackhawks are going to go down easily.

Regardless, I am excited for the growth of this team, and I can’t wait to see how things unfold this year.

