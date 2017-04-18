Shelly Barnes: Kidcentraltn: A website resource for families

The site covers topics like adolescent behavior, car seat requirements, child support, immunizations, safe sleep and the Hope Scholarship.

The kidcentraltn.com website includes:

• information on children’s health, education, development and support.

• a searchable directory of state services for children and families.

• a my profile section where families can see their child’s unique developmental milestones from ages 0-18.

• a mobile app to easily search for services and keep data at your fingertips.

• Facebook and Twitter posts for daily information and updates.

Not only is kidcentraltn.com a great resource for families, but it is also a valuable tool that doctors, case managers, teachers, childcare providers, librarians and other professionals can use in serving their clients.

Visit kidcentraltn.com today, and share it with your family, neighbors, co-workers and friends.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.