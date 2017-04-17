Notes from the Southwest Corner: Cleaning up stuff surprises

Sometimes I am amazed at how many people are connected to other people in Lebanon.

This past week, I resumed cleaning up my stuff. Aunt Bettye Kate Hall, my parents, and my father-in-law Ray Boggs did a pretty good job of that. The estate executors, my sister, Martha Duff, in the case of my parents and aunt, and myself in the case of Ray, still had some work to close out the estates, but it could have been a lot worse.

I hope to do better. I don’t wish to leave my executor or my daughters any headaches to clean up once I’ve gone.

I have the contents of two file cabinets, one 5-foot by 4-foot cabinet made by my father, a suitcase and several boxes, all full of family photographs. This cache does not include an armoire full of my own photos.

With no system or plan, I grab some photos, scan and chronologically file them in large notebooks for my extended family to have access.

I’m not sure why except I enjoy it and don’t want anyone to have to deal with my mess after I’m gone.

I could just throw them away. No one would know. My brother Joe and I rendezvoused with our sister Martha Duff on Signal Mountain two years ago. We went through the big collection of photographs. We (mostly Joe and Martha) picked out representative photos of our family and friends from each era. Martha is scanning those for posterity.

Somehow, I ended up with the rest. Actually, it wasn’t somehow. I grabbed the discards for my daughters who asked me to do so. Growing up and visiting grandma and grandpa, they enjoyed going through all of the family albums. I couldn’t decide how to divvy the collection and brought them home to separate for Blythe and Sarah.

I am way over my head.

But man, am I enjoying this.

There are surprises.

Like last week, I was about one-quarter through one of my aunt’s albums when I turned to a photo of “Morton Prichard, 17th birthday, August 1943.” Morton stands in a yard holding a small birthday cake topped with a lot of candles, I presume 17. He’s wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt. The pants are pleated. He is wearing glasses.

I do not know Morton. In cases like this before May 2014, I would call mother, that woman with an incredible memory of all things family and Lebanon. With her not here, I call either my brother or sister. My first call, to Martha Duff, showed how little I remember. “Morton was the son of Willie Prichard, our great uncle,” she explained, “You know, the one who painted horses.”

Willie Prichard, my brother, Joe, added, did grow up in Lebanon before moving to Nashville to pursue painting as a career. I don’t remember Morton and have lost touch with an interesting side of my family.

In my paternal grandmother’s memorabilia, I came across a photo of a man with a string of fish. The car in the background suggests it was the late 1930s. “J.T.” had been written on the back of the photo. At some time, I obviously asked my parents who he was. I had written “Hatcher.” Below that I added “Aunt Fannie’s son.” Not recalling any of this, I posted the photo and asked family members for help. Lisa Martin Hasan, daughter of my late cousin, fishing partner, and lifelong friend Maxwell Martin, came to my aid. She informed me Aunt Fannie was an Orrand, sister to my grandmother Carrie Myrtle Orrand Jewell. Aunt Fannie had married a Hatcher.

My mind raced. What Hatchers in Lebanon might be kin? I would claim any of the Hatchers I know.

Finally, another cousin, Nancy Orr Schwarze, sent me some photos from her mother Evelyn Prichard Orr’s collection. One stood out to me. It was Ammon Ferrell. He was the brother of my maternal great grandmother. I remember stories about how he went out west where he was the chuck wagon cook for a ranch. He contracted some disease and returned to Lebanon. His sister and his brother-in-law Bishop Joseph Webster took care of him until he passed away in 1930.

This means I am also kin to Joe Ferrell. That’s a good thing.

There is just no telling the connections you can have growing up in a small town.

