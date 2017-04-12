Jake Old: Laughing, cringing at Dave Chappelle’s comeback

Chappelle was at the height of his popularity about 10-15 years ago with “Chappelle’s Show,” a sketch comedy show on Comedy Central that has since been essentially duplicated by the very funny “Key and Peele.” He also had a hilarious HBO special, “Killin’ Them Softly” around that time.

At that time, Chappelle was the comedian equivalent of a rock star. He hit the balance of being successful and remaining true to the style that got him there without alienating other comedians. If you’re unsure what I mean about that last part, look up the types of things other comedians have said about Dane Cook.

For various reasons, Chappelle essentially retired about 10 years ago, when his show was doing really well and he had recently been offered a contract with Comedy Central worth more than $50 million. He faded into obscurity for the most part.

His comedy used to be known for his controversial takes on race and social issues. In the intervening years between his disappearance from the limelight and his recent reemergence, he made headlines a few times thanks to some offensive jokes and heckling from fans (both of which he jokes about in his new stand up specials) during impromptu stand up routines.

Chappelle’s comedy was offensive, but it always came from a place of honesty and did not feel bigoted.

Ten years is not a long time, so that style of humor should ostensibly hold up. I mean, if we can elect a president who says all sorts of offensive things, surely our society can still take some harsh jokes, right?

I’m not so sure. Don’t get me wrong, Chappelle is still the same guy, he still has the same mannerisms and delivery. He still goes for the most controversial topics with reckless abandon. It’s just it felt like some of his jokes were a little tone deaf.

In particular, his jokes about gay, lesbian and transgender people felt like they came more from a place of ignorance than anything else. And, if that’s not the case, he may have flown too close to the sun.

Looking back, I’m sure he did similar jokes 15 years ago, but it seems like our collective tolerance for intolerance may have been higher back then.

I was curious to see if I was alone in these views, so I did some Googling to see what critics thought of the performances. They seemed to be mostly positive, with the only negatives being the exact jokes that made me a little uncomfortable.

When I was a teenager, I was obsessed with stand up comedy. I couldn’t get enough Chappelle, Patton Oswalt, Morgan Murphy, Dave Attell and Louis C.K — these were my five favorites. They all told jokes that made you just a tiny bit uncomfortable, but it was worth it for the punch line.

Those other comedians have changed a bit over time and are still offensive, just without seeming bigoted in the process. Well, maybe not Dave Attell.

Still, even with a few bits that made me cringe, it was a delight to see a guy I used to idolize still have the same touch he once had. It was like if Michael Jordan checked into a playoff game next week and dropped 30.

Maybe he’s a step out of touch with some of his social opinions. Or maybe, as he told his audience when they let out a noise that was half-laugh, half-groan after an offensive joke in one of the Netflix specials, maybe we all just need to “man up.”

Jake Old is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jold@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.