Preacher's Corner: Why should we fear God?

When you fear God, you have decided that knowing God is more important than anything else in life. And there you have the problem for both believers and non-believers.

Our culture is centered on man: it is the desire to know oneself. To elevate oneself in areas of self-esteem, self-gratification, self-righteousness, self-achievement and self-indulgence is the motivation of the unspiritual man.

It is the constant struggle for meaning in life and the desire to settle the internal discomfort of being unsure of truth. And so modern man sees ‘truth’ as whatever fits into his personal definition. In other words, to the unspiritual man, truth is at best a moving target that causes itself to be redefined on a regular basis.

But even for Christians who have some knowledge of God through Jesus Christ and saving grace, the struggle with worldly culture is real. That’s because many believers do not truly fear God. How is that possible? Here is what true fear of God will produce according to scripture.

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth forever,” Psalm 111:10 KJV.

So when we fear the Lord, we gain wisdom, and we will follow His commandments.

I believe that Christians who know the God of the Bible come to fear Him in such a way as to be committed, reverent, obedient, grateful and loving. The true fear of the Lord is an overwhelming sense of awe for the Creator who we can only begin to understand and appreciate. It is this beginning of wisdom that should overwhelm us and humble us and shake us to the very core of our souls and fill us with gratitude.

But the constant pull of worldly matters such as politics, sports, entertainment and the work needed for shelter and sustenance are all elements that can distract us from our faith and utter dependence on a holy and sovereign God.

When you read the Bible and envision the voice of God coming out of the burning bush as Moses hears a directive to go and free God’s chosen people in Egypt, you start to imagine the fear Moses must have felt.

When you read about the Red Sea’s waters separating so the people could cross on dry land, you start to imagine the fear they must have experienced as the Lord held back the waters.

When you read about the miracles performed by Jesus Christ, such as the raising of Lazarus, you can imagine the fear of those who witnessed a man, four days in the grave, come forth from the tomb and experience life again.

At least that’s what a Christian should experience when hearing of the power of God. But the greatest miracle is the second birth. When a person is apprehended by Christ, and is born again, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit should produce an unmistakable fear of the Lord. Why? Because one who is born of the spirit experiences light for the first time. He has stepped out of darkness and into truth.

This is when we can truly begin to fear God, for we begin to see truth in the person of Jesus Christ. The second birth changes everything. It gives you a perspective like never before. “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new,” 2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV.

Now some may wonder why, after a short time, the fear of God and the excitement of the new life in Christ seem to fade. I believe it is because we do not continue to grow in the knowledge of the God of the Bible. We coast along as if church and bible reading and prayers and fellowship are just like any other activity we pursue.

Imagine a football stadium filled with thousands of fans all cheering wildly, with pom poms and painted faces and their favorite team colors – now imagine this in pouring rain or freezing temperatures and the crowd is still at capacity.

Now imagine Sunday morning, and it’s time to go to church for praise and worship and fellowship and to hear the word of God. But it’s pouring rain, or freezing cold and although there’s a nice warm pew waiting for you, you decide to skip this Sunday and maybe a few more here and there.

There is no fear of the Lord. There is little if any love for the God who holds your life in His hands.

Dave Deppisch is pastor of the Barn Church in Mt. Juliet. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.