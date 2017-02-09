logo

Dear Abby: Spreading love makes Valentine’s Day delight

Abigail Van Buren • Updated Today at 8:00 PM

DEAR ABBY: I have never received a romantic Valentine, and that’s OK with me. With all the sappy movies on TV and the stores blooming in pink and red, we often forget that St. Valentine wasn’t the one in love. (He was a Roman priest who married Christian couples and was killed for his trouble.)

My advice to others, particularly singles, is to take a page out of St. Valentine’s book and focus not on yourself, but on others. 

Every year on Feb. 14, I give everyone I encounter a kiddie Valentine, and every year at least one person is delighted. I have been doing this for the last 20 years and my St. Valentine’s Days have been happy because of it. It’s amazing the difference that focusing on giving rather than receiving can make. (And it works any day of the year.) — KID AT HEART 

DEAR KID: I couldn’t agree more with your positive philosophy. Reading your letter lifted my spirits, and I hope it will bring a smile to my readers as it did for me. Thank you for sharing.

