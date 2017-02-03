Tennessee Legal: Tennessee’s Tobacco QuitLine helps kick habit

“It is easy to quit smoking; I have quit at least a hundred times.” – Author Unknown

This year is the 50-year anniversary of the U.S. Surgeon General’s 1964 report on the health consequences of smoking. In 2010, Congress passed legislation to fund state-by-state programs to help tobacco users who want to quit.

The state of Tennessee now has a free program to help tobacco users who live in Tennessee. It is called the Tennessee QuitLine.

Q. What is the Tennessee QuitLine?

The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine is a toll-free telephone service that provides personalized support for Tennesseans who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco.

Q. How can I reach the QuitLine?

Call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 800-QUIT-NOW.

The QuitLine is available seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can also join the program online at tnquitline.com

Q. How does the QuitLine work?

An intake interviewer will receive your confidential personal information and tobacco use history. You will then be assigned a professionally trained “quit coach.”

Your quit coach will help you understand how to quit tobacco and help you develop a plan that works for you. You will have the same quit coach for a whole year.

Q. How many times can a person call the QuitLine?

There is no limit to the number of times a person may call for assistance.

Q. Is there any point to quitting after using tobacco for years?

Yes, quitting has significant benefits:

Within 20 minutes of stopping tobacco use, elevated blood pressure and pulse decrease;

In two days, nerve endings regenerate;

In two weeks, circulation improves;

In one to nine months, fatigue and shortness of breath decrease; and

In one year, the risk of a heart attack is cut in half.

