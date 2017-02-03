Telling Tales: Let me tell you about my dad

In 1932, the time came for her to “graduate” from the orphanage. At 18, Elena was sent on her merry way with a small suitcase and an eighth-grade education. Needless to say, she was unprepared to enter the “real world.” To make a long story short, she married the first of two not-so-great suitors. The first left when my dad was two years old and his little sister, Marguerite, was a tiny baby. Scared and alone with two small children and an eighth-grade education, Elena soon fell under the spell of another man who was even worse than the first.

Her second husband, Leo, had a horrible temper and didn’t like my dad. He felt this 2-year-old boy was competition. His horrible drinking problem may have had something to do with such a distorted view of his stepson.

When Leo was gone for days on a drinking binge leaving his wife, two stepchildren and one biological daughter with no food to eat, my dad would break into a local bakery to steal day-old bread and pastry.

While Leo was gone, Elena and the children would live on stolen breads and hot tea. My Aunt Margie told me of the times my dad would knock on a window to see if he could come inside. If his stepfather was at home, Margie would have to give my dad a nod that let him know the cold streets of their freezing Pennsylvania town would be his bed for the night.

The last time my dad saw him, Leo had come home smelling of stale beer and cigarettes. Wielding a switchblade and staggering, Leo looked at my dad and said to his wife, “I’m gonna cut his throat. He’s a bum. He’ll always be a bum.” The next day, Elena took her two youngest children and fled, leaving behind a horrible man, worse memories and her 12-year-old son. Just a few weeks later, dad was placed in a foster home in upstate Pennsylvania. This new family was nothing like he had ever known.

This new mom and dad were kind. His foster mom would hug him and encourage him to make good choices. His foster dad didn’t yell and scream, but he was firm and made it clear that he expected this boy of the streets to mind and follow rules. He even had the bright idea of getting my dad involved in sports to help redirect hostility.

By the time dad was ready to graduate from high school, he was a sports legend and had a football scholarship waiting at Western Carolina College. During his sophomore year, he met my mom. They married shortly after my mom graduated from Western, and two years later, the young couple and their small son moved to Tennessee for dad to start graduate school.

Five more children and a few decades later, dad sometimes talks about how much better our life would have been if he would have made better financial or spiritual decisions. We don’t feel the same. You see, his children, all six of us, think he was the best kind of dad. He was the kind of man that, despite the odds, became an exceptional father to his children when they were young and grew to be an amazing friend to each when they became adults.

Comments? You can email Becky Andrews at tellingtales@lebanondemocrat.com. Andrews and Angel Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Lebanon Democrat.