Making the Most of Home: Can paper coupons make the cut?

Chances are, clippable coupons will still be a big part of the couponer’s life since they have managed to remain constant for so many years. However, their rate of use has definitely declined with the ease of digital coupons. Let’s take a look at some pros and cons and weigh out the benefits of each.

Paper coupons:

• require more time to cut and organize than digital.

• double 50 cents or less at many grocery stores like Publix and Kroger.

• allow couponers to see their savings, remembering for what they have a coupon.

• can often be forgotten at home, whereas digital can be loaded in store from a smartphone if need be.

• require purchase of the Sunday paper to receive the coupons.

Digital coupons:

• require internet access either via smartphone or computer. Thus many older couponers tend to like the clippable coupon due to sticking with the older flip-phone styles.

• do not double 50 cents or less despite the fact they are manufacturer.

• have increased in face value making them highly competitive with clippable coupons.

• offer a cheaper cost-cutting alternative for retailers who want to offer discounts on their brands without sending them snail mail. Offer extra discounts not available in paper coupon inserts for non-grocery items like gas rewards and cash back like with Ibotta.

• only discount on one item despite the fact you may be buying several like items. Exceptions due exist when a coupon states, “May be used four times,” etc.

All of these pros and cons simply add up to one thing – couponers will often do what they are most familiar with. Just as you’ve heard it said, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” many will stick to what they know regardless of the benefits of new technology.

Time will tell, but one thing will likely remain – the art of couponing will always be a part of society as consumers continue to be money conscious.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, television host, empowerment coach and best-selling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Haney Ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion and helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.