Bill Haslam: The Tennessee we can be



Thanks to the hard work of so many Tennesseans, I believe the state of our state has never been better:

Our economy is outpacing the national economy.

More Tennesseans have a job today than ever in the history of our state.

Tennessee’s median household income has grown at the second-fastest rate in the country.

Tennessee students are the fastest improving in the country since 2011 in math, reading and as of this year, science.

In higher education, while the rest of the country struggles with increasing tuition, over the last two years, Tennessee’s colleges and universities have seen the lowest growth in tuition and fees since the 1970s.

Since its launch in 2014, more than 33,000 students have enrolled in college as a result of Tennessee Promise, and of the students who began in fall 2015, 63 percent are still enrolled.

For only the second time in our state’s history, we have a triple, triple-A credit rating.

Even before the tax cuts I’m recommending in this year’s budget, Tennesseans pay the lowest amount of tax as a percentage of their income of any of the 50 states.

The budget I am recommending will take the state’s Rainy Day Fund to an all-time high.

We have the lowest debt per capita in the country.

For the second year in recorded history, our budget proposal doesn’t take on any new debt.

So what’s the Tennessee we can be? I believe the Tennessee we can be provides not only access to opportunity but the tools to be successful, good roads that take you to good jobs, broadband access to conduct and grow your business anywhere in Tennessee at the speed of the 21st century, and a high quality education system that educates all. To that end, we’ve introduced NextTennessee, policy proposals aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans. We can do these things in Tennessee. Because of the fiscal responsibility we have shown, the Tennessee we can be is a state with a safe and reliable transportation network that supports long-term growth, one of the best K-12 systems in the country and free access to a degree for all Tennesseans, so the opportunity and potential career earnings offered by higher education aren’t derailed by student debt. And we can still be the state with the lowest taxes and the lowest debt.

Bill Haslam is governor of Tennessee.