Xavier Smith: Focus on what matters

Obviously, there are a lot of things that matter to a person – family, jobs, education and more. However, to loosely quote Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, “it doesn’t matter a whole lot.”

Hutto made his remarks last week during his State of the County address in regards to Fay Timbs and Martha Vaden – two women he visited on their 90th birthday who have made an impact on his life and the community.

“What I noticed about them is all the people who came to see them on their birthday. I thought about all of this stuff we’ve talked about today, it’s important – we have to live here – but at the end of the day, it really doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Hutto said. “These ladies, although I don’t know how much money they had, they were rich because of the people who came to see them.”

I point to Hutto’s speech because it summarized some of the things I’ve heard in various podcasts, interviews, TV shows and more over the last few weeks. We get caught up in our lives and things we think are important that we sometimes ignore or neglect the things that are truly important.

We work hard to achieve a social status or economic status and, sometimes, it comes at the expense of people we actually care about and things that are invaluable, such as time spent with loved ones and friends.

One of the most powerful images that I love is the funeral procession of Martin Luther King Jr. In the image, you see King’s casket as it makes its way through the streets of Atlanta with thousands of supporters following behind.

I thought the image was powerful because it showed the impact one man could have on millions of people. It showed that if you touch enough lives while here on this planet, your legacy would live on and be celebrated forever.

I wanted that. I wanted my loved ones who will be here after I’m gone to be able to point to a picture and say, “that’s the impact he had.” Nowadays, I have a different point of view.

Your legacy and impact does not have to be determined by the number of people who attend your funeral. I imagine some of the greatest people to walk this planet only had a handful of people to watch them exit this world.

Having an impact on one person is just as important as having an impact on thousands – simply because you had an impact. That’s what’s important.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a positive impact on your family, friends, co-workers or complete strangers, as long as it’s a positive impact.

You never know where one positive interaction can lead to.