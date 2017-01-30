Notes from the Southwest Corner: Eskews and the courthouse

After I ranted about Southwest corner drivers in rain, I hope many of you watched part of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament this weekend.

If you did, you got an idea of why I choose to live here.

Again, my thoughts turn toward home, or at least a Lebanon that used to be. Last week’s column brought many comments about Little and Big Eskew’s Markets. Then on social media, I shared a photo of the old county courthouse. Many memories came in a multitude of responses.

Butch Blythe was ecstatic when he saw the courthouse photo taken in the late 1940s or early 1950s: “Many memories as a kid.”

Gayle Hatcher Morris recalled, “My grandparents used to sell farm products in front of it. I remember the beautiful staircase.”

Ellen Barlament said, “I can see the old men sitting on the steps chewing tobacco, also the dreaded health department stuck away in the corner where my mother used to march us all in to get shots – if she could catch us.” Jane Couch Boyer agreed, “I thought I was walking to my death when going up those steps to get my shots” as did Sara Yahola: “Me too Jane. I went once a year for about 5 years for a smallpox shot. It never did take.”

Gary Moor remembered, “Saw a lot of spitting and carving on those steps” while Jim Harding wondered, “Where are the pigeons?” A number of others remembered the whittlers and the pigeons.

Elaine Maggert Elrod remembered the popcorn stand on the corner. Gemma recalled, “Seats Studio was just to the right of it (the courthouse not the popcorn stand).”

Ellen Barlament later considered, “And, you know what, I’ll bet they wish that courthouse had been preserved. Tearing it down took the personality off that square.” Larry Watson concurred.

Built in 1880 and before it was razed in 1966, it was old. The wide wood steps were worn smooth. The high ceiling rooms seem cavernous. But it was still classic.

After the last week’s column, Tom Clemmons also sent me an email about Eskew’s. Many of the family, including Ken Eskew, called him about last week’s column. And there were others who remembered.

Ellen Barlament gave me information of which I was unaware: “The Mr. Jackson at Little Eskew’s was my great uncle, we called him Uncle Jack.” I played with his grandson, Bill Simpson until Bill and his mother moved to Donelson around 1952.

Steve Quarles, Frank Newbell, Sara Yahola, Doris Shacklett and Pam Taylor Higgins also remembered stopping for candy and other goodies after school days at McClain.

However, Eskew’s, as noted, also once was a fixture on the square, from 1905 until 1942 when it moved to Hatton and West Main.

I keep trying to imagine the square in those glory days, even before my generation’s memories. It was truly the center of Lebanon and Wilson County with the majestic courthouse as the cornerstone. Restaurants abounded on and just off the square. Grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies called “drugstores,” men and women’s clothing shops, department stores (as we knew them) brought the citizens to the city’s heart. West Main and North Cumberland were boulevards of stately homes, not strip malls. Fast food did not exist. It was a bonded community, and the square bonded the citizens together.

Thoughts: I know the Historic Downtown Lebanon Revitalization Initiative has made strides in returning the square to its old glory. I also know many question how many businesses might move back to the square and surrounding blocks when the threat of flooding, though reduced, still remains. As Ellen stated above, the courthouse was the personality of the square. Without that courthouse, can the square’s original glory be restored? It’s not likely.

Tom Clemmons postponed last week’s roundtable discussion about Eskew’s history when his 92-year old father developed some health problems. While wishing Hubert Clemmons a speedy recovery and hoping the roundtable is rescheduled soon, I also hope others are collecting memories of Lebanon past from those folks remaining from the “Great Generation.”

Conclusions: Change is inevitable. Lebanon must grow and change with the times. We can never truly recapture the past, only remember it fondly, recognizing it was good and bad, perhaps learning something.

I just hope the progress produces quality of life and retains the good memories.

And why did they paint that courthouse yellow?

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.