John McMillin: New reading program seeks to change lives

For those familiar with this column, you are aware that United Way’s across the nation are involved with early learning. There’s a great reason for this; it’s a preventative measure. The fact is that many community leaders have learned that the best method to predict how many prison cells we will need in the future is directly related to the ability of students to read at level by the third grade. That’s a staggering statistic, but universally held as an excellent predictor.

The “Read 20” Campaign is a program from the Children’s Reading Foundation. Simply put, the program encourages parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every day. Just 20 minutes of reading with a child every day has a lasting effect on our children, which, in turn, also positively influences families and communities. Why? Literacy skills, along with increased knowledge, are built with children of all ages by the simple act of reading together. That’s a pretty low-cost way to create positive and lasting change in our communities.

According to the “Read 20” Campaign facts, “Education begins at birth, not in kindergarten – 100 percent of the achievement gap in reading and 67 percent of the gap in math originates in the home before a student’s first day of kindergarten. Actively engaging families is the most effective way to make those critical developmental years count.”

Furthermore, “Students who start kindergarten behind form the largest group of dropouts, and they have less than a 12 percent chance of attending a four-year university. High school dropouts are 63 times more likely to be incarcerated than college grads. Investment in birth to age 5 early education for disadvantaged children helps prevent the achievement gap; reduce the need for special education; increase the likelihood of healthier lifestyles, and lower the crime rate and reduce overall social costs.”

The facts speak for themselves. Students who directly entered the workforce without being enrolled in a postsecondary school, earned and annual salary of $9,161 for their first year of work on average when we look back at the class of 2012 nationally.

Furthermore, if a student reads 20 minutes a day, they tend to score in the 90th percentile on standardized tests. The student that spends five minutes per day reading will generally score in the 50th percentile on those same tests and the student that reads only one minute per day will score only in the 10th percentile.

For more information about “Read 20,” contact Yvonne Smith with Wilson County Schools at 615-444-3282 or Nancy Ash with Lebanon Special School District at 615-449-6060.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.