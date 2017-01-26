Dear Abby: Woman wonders whether to give in to pizza party or diet

I have fallen into the pitfalls of overeating, and I’m afraid that if I let myself splurge for even one night it could spiral. It has happened before. The last time was at a party where all they had was pizza. When I politely declined, the host joked that “I was too good for their food.” Was I wrong? — STAYING STRONG IN TENNESSEE

DEAR STAYING STRONG: It’s not rude to bring the fact that you are watching your weight to your host’s attention when you are invited. A considerate host should ask the guest if there are any food allergies, restrictions, etc. If that doesn’t happen, it’s all right to inform the host if there are foods you need to avoid. If guests prefer to lessen the temptation to pig out by eating before going to a party, that’s fine too.

P.S. As to that pizza party – were you warned in advance what kind of party it was? If not, your host was extremely rude to call attention to the fact that you weren’t eating and to ridicule you by “joking” about it. Now that’s tacky.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at dearabby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.