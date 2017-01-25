Jake Old: Celebrating singers with distinct voices

About 10 years ago, I started singing and writing lyrics with the music I played and wrote. With the singing, I’m OK at it, but my voice is pretty generic.

It’s frustrating, too, because all of my favorite singers have unique, immediately identifiable voices. People like Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury and Susan Tedeschi were all born with natural gifts and were able to cultivate those talents into powerful voices that were uniquely their own.

I even enjoy several singers who would not actually be considered talented, but my enjoyment of their work comes purely through the fact that they are so unique.

Take Jimi Hendrix for example. As a guitar player myself, I love listening to his music for his guitar work. However, his songs are not the same when sung by anyone else. His voice was not the strong suit of his music, but I enjoy how distinctly “Hendrix” it is. When you hear that voice, there is no denying who it is.

Another example is Bob Dylan, who in many circles is considered one of the best songwriters to ever live.

Dylan’s voice, however, leaves much to be desired. It’s one of the reasons that several of his songs are more famous as covers, including one that Hendrix made famous (“All Along the Watchtower”).

I’m one of the rare people who normally prefer the Dylan originals, and I want to hear his awful, nasally voice leading the songs. Even though he is not a good singer by any stretch of the imagination, he puts a certain kind of feel into the music that makes it resonate with me in a powerful way.

Another distinct singer I enjoy is Mick Jagger, front man of my favorite band, The Rolling Stones.

Many Stones fans will argue that Jagger is a wildly talented singer. I disagree, but with the caveat that I could still listen to him sing all day long. I think he’s an incredible showman, and he is a good singer, but he’s not on the level of someone like Freddie Mercury.

The way Jagger sings songs makes it to where even attempting to cover a Stones song is a fool’s errand. If you try too hard to sound like him, it comes across as hokey. And if you just turn the other direction and infuse your own voice into the song, it sounds inauthentic.

I listen to these singers with unique styles and voices, whether they’re virtuoso in skill or struggle to stay in key, and wish I could carve out my own voice as something that is undoubtedly my own.

Imagine in your head the voice of a 20-something white guy who can sing in key within the middle register and has an all right voice. Did you hear it? That was me.

It’s frustrating. I can hit the notes (well, not all of them; I’m no Mariah Carey). I can technically do everything in at least a passable way.

At one time, I tried too hard to sound unique. I started forcing it, and I ended up sounding dumb.

Now, I just roll with the punches. It’s not all bad sounding like a generic, mid-register male singer. At least I don’t have a punk rock voice.