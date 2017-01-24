Ruth Correll: Basic gardening classes upcoming

Someone is quoted as saying, “anyone who thinks gardening begins in the spring and ends in the fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with the dream.”

Many gardeners are looking forward to working in their gardens. They are pouring over their plant catalogs, planning their strategy for their vegetable gardens, having visions of changes to their ornamental beds and thinking about new and exciting landscaping ideas. We have time to plan for renovating perennial borders, enlarging the vegetable garden, installing new annual beds, and experimenting with new plants. There are probably as many ideas as there are gardeners.

Plant catalogs help gardeners dream and plan. Catalogs are filled with photos, descriptions and many recommendations for success. They have actually evolved into good reference items. Pages can be marked to make it easy to return to those items chosen for further study. It is a great wintertime activity,

Garden journals and photographs of last year’s landscape also help gardeners reflect on past seasons and give us a place to begin for the upcoming season. It is always good to jot down thoughts, map out container ideas, and make lists of new plants to try. Armchair gardening would not be complete without garden reference books and a computer.

For those folks who would like to learn more about gardening and home horticulture, UT Extension, Wilson County will offer a series of basic gardening classes. Classes will include information on soils and fertility, planning and planting vegetable gardens, the planting, care and pruning of trees as well as selecting, planting and growing flowers. There will be demonstrations and opportunities for hands-on learning.

Classes will be taught by experienced Wilson County Master Gardeners and held in Fiddlers Grove Historical Village at the James E. Ward Ag. Center. Classes are scheduled for Saturdays from March 4 through April 1 from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost is $50 for the entire series. Pre-registration is required. The class will be limited to 20 individuals, so early registration is important. For additional information and registration forms, visit the UT Extension Wilson County website or call 615-444-9584.

Agricultural Market Summary

Cattle Market Trends

Feeder steers, under 600 lbs. $1 to $3 higher; over 600 lbs. unevenly steady, $105-$162; Feeder heifers, $3 to $5 higher, $90-$147.50; Slaughter cows $1 to $2 higher, $37.50-$62.50; Slaughter bulls $2 to $5 higher, $67-$84.

Cattle Market Comments by Andrew Griffith

Based on Tennessee weekly auction market data, calf prices found some support this week with $1-$3 gains on steers and $3 to $5 gains on heifers. It is a little early for the grass fever price support, but warm temperatures across the Southeast may have some producers looking to source calves for spring grazing programs.

A market that receives limited discussion is the slaughter cow market, but now is a good time to provide some thoughts. The slaughter cow market was $1-$2 higher this week compared to a week ago based on Tennessee weekly auction market average prices. This appears to be the beginning of a long methodical period in which slaughter cow prices will increase. Slaughter cow prices generally peak in May or early June due to supply and demand fundamentals. Producers should consider putting wheels under old, open and poor-producing cows.

The market price could easily increase 5-10 percent the next several months, which could add several dollars of value to the animal. It would be prudent for producers to weigh the cow’s cost of production against the potential value of her offspring to help make the sell or retain decision.

Grain Market Trends

Corn: March futures closed at $3.69 a bushel, up 11 cents. Soybeans: March futures closed at $10.67 a bushel, up 21 cents. Wheat: March futures closed at $4.28 a bushel, up 2 cents.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.