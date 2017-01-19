Dear Abby: Couple’s long, joyful marriage based on three principles

Three pearls of wisdom she could share:

1. Don’t sulk because your husband can’t read your mind. Trust him; he’d like to help. And listen to your tone as you point out how he can.

2. The way you talk about him to your friends is an expression of your fidelity. Talk about him honestly, but with respect. If you do, he’ll admire and encourage your close friendships and take a sincere interest in your friends as people. If your MO is to grouse and complain about him, in his mind and heart he will feel you’re abandoning him.

3. Be clear that while your husband might say he’d like to treat you like a queen, you’re both better off being equals -- partners, side-by-side. In our marriage, there is no “better half.” There are two halves.

It’s amazing how much joy we have experienced during our years together, based on this simple foundation. My esteem for my wife only grows each year – something that seems impossible, but then again, fantastic things usually do. — PETER, A GRATEFUL HUSBAND

DEAR PETER: Thank you for sharing those words of wisdom because they apply to husbands as well as wives. There’s a saying: The higher the pedestal, the longer the fall. Partners who treat each other as equals and with respect -- and the key word is “respect” -- usually have long-lasting and happy unions. Those who complain behind a spouse’s back, who denigrate rather than elevate, do not make themselves look better or their marriages healthier. I’m glad you wrote.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at dearabby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.