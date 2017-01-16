John McMillin:Books-A-Million helps fill United Way’s neighborhood libraries

As for the books themselves, you can borrow one, take one or leave one. To date, we have relied on book donations from Books from Birth, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperative employees and a handful of other sources to stock these mini libraries.

I’m thrilled to report that recently our campaign coordinator Mistie Ragland worked with Books-A-Million, which recently completed their annual book drive with United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland’s neighborhood libraries as their local recipient. Incredibly, Books-A-Million customers generously donated more than $5,000 worth of books.

“With these books, we will be able to target youth of a different age,” said Ragland. “Although each mini library is stocked with material for all age groups, to date, we have selected more books for very young children. The recent donation from Books-A-Million will allow us to make books available which children in middle and high schools may find more appealing…something we have been lacking,” said Ragland

UWWUC has targeted education and especially reading as one of the prime areas in which assistance stands the greatest chance of improving lives. “There simply are some children within our service system who need a little extra help in attaining quality books to read,” Ragland said. “And this is one way we’ve found to make a lasting impact in our communities.”

We still have a few more mini libraries we hope to install and we may grow the program to reach in other areas of our entire service system of 12 counties, but for now we’ve concentrated on Wilson County. Frankly, I didn’t know what to expect when we initially launched this in-house program, but I’ve been really surprised. The bottom line is simply that kids still like to read. Local Books from Birth director Peggy Simpson explains it best in that there is still something wonderful about holding a book, thumbing through the pages and experiencing that feeling of the pages turning under your fingers.

Of course, our mini libraries are also used by adults. We do check the boxes regularly to ensure that they are not misused, that any books, children might be exposed to are appropriate and that they are well stocked. We also check to ensure no birds have taken up residence, as well.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.