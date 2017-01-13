Telling Tales: The latest update from Aunt Margie

Uncle Gene had just gotten released from a hospital stay, so she was filling me in on his condition. At the time, Uncle Gene was 82 and in the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Caring for someone with a terminal condition can be exhausting, but my Aunt Margie is a champ. She does it with ease and never complains. I felt the need to encourage her, not that she needed it or even wanted it.

“I can’t imagine how hard this is on you. You are amazi…”

“Whatcha say, dear? Ah geez, hold on.” Her accent is a mix of south Philly and Baltimore. I think it’s referred to as mid-Atlantic. She drinks a glass of “woo-ter” not, “water.” Anywho, Margie thinks that by shifting the receiver from her mouth a centimeter or two, I won’t hear her.

“Hun, do you want another cookie?”

“Sorry? Aunt Margie, are you…”

“Be quiet, dear. I’m talking to Gene. “I said, ‘do you want another cookie?’ A cookie. A cookie. A cookie.’ I guess he doesn’t. What were you saying, Becky?”

“You sound busy. I can call you back.”

“No, no, no. Go ahead. Wait. I think. Yeah, Gene is saying something. ‘What? I’m talking to Ralph’s daughter. Ralph. I said, Ralph. Ralph. Did you hear me, Gene? Ralph’s daughter is on the phone.’ What were you saying, dear?”

“Are you talking to me now?”

“Who else would I be talking to?”

“Oh OK, I was getting ready to say I don’t know how you are doing all of this. You are incredible.”

Before I could get the last word out, she responded, “I’m Italian, dear. That’s just being a strong Italian woman.”

“You really are,” I continued, “Dad says the same thing about my sisters and me.”

With a soft laugh, Aunt Margie said, “Oh no, dear. Yuns could never be strong Italian women. Your mother was Irish. So, how’s Ralphie? That’s what our mom called him.”

We chatted a bit about my dad’s health. In the middle of me telling her not to buy dad a three-wheel bike “so he can be more independent. Since you girls took his license and car away,” she shouted out to my Uncle Gene, “Huuuuunnn, it sounds like Ralphie has the same thing as you. The same thing as you. The same thing as you.”

When things settled down, we talked for a few uninterrupted minutes. Mostly about how close she and dad were growing up. With just two years separating them, they were each other’s first best friend. While my dad’s younger sister laments how dad picked on her when she was small, Aunt Margie relishes the relationship she had and has with her big brother.

Before ending the conversation, I assured her we would keep her posted on dad’s health, she promised to continue calling him weekly.

As cliché as it sounds, life goes by unapologetically fast. Listening to my aunt talk about her brother, I realized that for those two it never mattered if the glass was half empty or half full. What mattered was making sure to hide the glass so their little sister couldn’t find it. Because they will never be too mature to annoy their little sister.

This column was written in memory of Gene Ogden 1932-2014.

Comments? You can email Becky Andrews at tellingtales@lebanondemocrat.com. Andrews and Angel Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Lebanon Democrat.