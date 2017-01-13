Jim Hawkins: Compensation for violent crime victims

— Joel Osteen

Tennessee has a Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund for victims of violent crime. This fund can pay up to $30,000 for a victim’s expenses.

Q. Who administers this program, and who pays for it?

The State of Tennessee Treasury Department manages a fund to help innocent victims. The money comes from persons convicted of crimes, who pay court-assessed fines and penalties set by the Legislature.

Q. Who can get victim compensation?

If certain eligibility conditions are met, benefits can be paid to:

• a person who was bodily injured as an innocent victim of a violent criminal act in Tennessee.

• a Tennessee resident who was an innocent victim of terrorism or mass violence outside the United States.

• dependents of a homicide victim.

• an innocent person injured or killed while trying to apprehend a person suspected of committing a crime.

• an innocent person hurt or killed due to a motor vehicle or watercraft accident caused by an intoxicated driver or a driver who intentionally caused injuries.

Q. What are the eligibility conditions?

There are four basic conditions:

The victim, or the survivors, generally must report the crime to law enforcement within 48 hours.

The victim must not have contributed to the criminal activity. For example, a passenger hurt while riding with a drunk driver might not be eligible.

The victim must cooperate with law enforcement officials who investigate and prosecute the crime.

Claims must be filed within one year of the injury or death, unless the victim is a child. Children have until age 19 to file.

This program is a “fund of last resort,” which means it pays expenses not covered by insurance proceeds, worker’s compensation, or medical health or disability benefits.

Visit treasury.state.tn.us/injury for forms and information, or call 615-741-2734.

