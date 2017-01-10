Xavier Smith: Stick to sports (or entertaining)

Apparently (and I say this because I don’t watch award shows), Meryl Streep had some choice words for President-elect Donald Trump during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

I won’t pretend to know what she said, or even reading through a transcript of what she said because what she said is not particularly important. What’s important is the reaction to what Streep said.

I repeatedly saw the notion that Streep should “stick to acting” or “stick to entertaining” and not voice her opinion about politics because that’s not what people want from her. Is this where we are as a society?

First off, if Streep should stick should her job as an actress, then we all should stick to our jobs and not talk about anything outside the realm of employment. That’s extremely problematic. The great thing about this country, particularly politics for the most part, is that we can get opinions and perspectives from people from different areas.

Another thing is the idea that actresses, actors, athletes and celebrities should not articulate and voice their opinions about politics and other things because they’re not the average citizen or live a particular lifestyle.

That’s absurd. I’ve often said that professional athletes shouldn’t be required to be role models for children because it’s not their job. The rebuttal I often receive is that they’re role models whether they want to be or not. It comes with the job.

So, if athletes and celebrities are role models (regardless of if they want to be or not), why not have them be sincere and unapologetic? To me, it’s hypocritical to hold celebrities and athletes to a higher standard then the rest of society, especially when they are some of the most charitable people in the country.

If they should “stick to acting” or “stick to sports,” then that’s saying they shouldn’t voice their support for non-profit organizations or charities. People give countless of dollars to various charities thanks to endorsements and requests from celebrities.

Or is it that people don’t want celebrities to voice opinions that don’t align with their own? I’m sure that’s the real stance people have, which only further coincides with the “real world.” There are a lot of people who can’t stand to hear what they believe, think or support is wrong or disliked.

There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing and there’s certainly nothing wrong with someone voicing their opinion, but if people stuck to what they were known for or their job, then Trump would not be president-elect. He’s the walking epitome of not “sticking to sports.”

It’s OK to voice your opinions about things outside of your occupation. I think it should be welcomed more. We’re all human and to request silence from a certain group strips that.

