Jake Old: Remembering the late great Townes Van Zandt

The first time I heard Townes Van Zandt was 2010. I was playing guitar with a friend, and I started playing “Dead Flowers” by The Rolling Stones, one of my favorite bands.

My friend, excited and surprised, declared that she didn’t realize I liked Townes Van Zandt, and asked what other songs of his I could play. Confused, I explained that the song was definitely a Jagger/Richards song from the album Sticky Fingers. Furthermore, I didn’t even know who this Van Zandt character was.

My friend pulled up Van Zandt’s version of “Dead Flowers,” and I was blown away. He made the song his own, and I actually thought his style suited the song a little bit better.

Later, I looked up some other songs by Van Zandt, and was surprised to find out that he wrote “Pancho and Lefty,” a classic that I had associated with Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

My favorite song of his was “Waiting ‘round to die,” a depressing but deeply satisfying song that mixes themes of helplessness, feeling a lack of place in the world and drug and alcohol abuse.

In that last sentence, I used the word “was” purposefully. Now, I’m not certain that I can single out just one song as my favorite.

In recent weeks, I’ve been on a huge Townes Van Zandt kick recently, specifically listening through his eponymous album and some of his live work.

Van Zandt is the kind of artist who makes my fingers itch for a guitar when I listen to his songs. I feel all sorts of inspiration, and want to start finger picking a soft pattern and try to find something worthwhile to say over those chords.

Of course, I’m an amateur and Van Zandt, well, he had a way with words. The Bob Dylan-esque way he would weave verses within a single line, as well as at the end of each line, while telling a cohesive story within a song is nothing short of inspiring.

One verse in particular, from his song “I Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel,” gives me chills every time I hear it:

“The castle wall has grown so tall

Seem there ain't no hope at all

To reach the top even though you stop

For breathin'

But I ain't gonna try to make you cry

The teardrops couldn't find your eye

It's all been swell, Miss Carousel,

But the time has come for leavin'”

In 1997, I was too young to appreciate what it meant for the world to lose a songwriter like Van Zandt. Now, I champion him at every turn.

Any time I get together with other musicians, I bring up Van Zandt, or start playing one of his songs on guitar. When someone, even a non-musician, talks about great songwriters, I point them in the direction of Van Zandt. I don’t know if he was the greatest songwriter of all time, but he was good enough to be mentioned.

This year, as everyone counts down to the ball dropping at midnight and the mark of a new year, I’ll be thinking about one of my favorite songwriters, and enjoying the music he left behind.

