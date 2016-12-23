Jim Hawkins: How to obey some rules of the road

– Tommy Lasorda, inducted as a manager into the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Tennessee’s laws for drivers are known as “the Rules of the Road.”

Tennesseans recently have encountered summer storms with high wind, heavy rain and lightning. Because Tennessee has four seasons, sometimes drivers will also deal with snow, ice, floods and the occasional tornado.

The Rules of the Road include laws that apply in the event of power outages and other conditions that affect traffic lights at intersections.

Q. Is there a Tennessee law for when a traffic signal is not working?

Yes. Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) section 55-8-110(c) applies when a traffic light is not working due to power outage, mechanical failure or an accident such as a dump truck with a raised bed that knocks out a traffic device.

A driver arriving at a non-working traffic light must come to “a full and complete stop at the intersection, and may proceed with due caution when it is safe to do so.”

The law also says that “if two or more vehicles enter such an intersection from different directions at approximately the same time, after having come to full and complete stops, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.”

Q. Can a motorcycle rider run a red light if the traffic light is controlled by a vehicle detection device that won’t detect the motorcycle?

“Run a red light?” No, not exactly.

There may be times, however, when a red light at an intersection uses a vehicle detection device that does not detect motorcycles.

At such intersections, TCA section 55-8-110(b) requires a motorcycle rider to “come to a full and complete stop.” The motorcycle rider must use “due care” and then “may proceed with due caution when it is safe to do so.”

Drivers, please watch out for motorcycles.

James B. “Jim” Hawkins is a Tennessee general practice and public interest law attorney. This column represents legal information, and is not intended to take the place of legal advice. All cases are different and need individual attention. Consult with a private attorney of your choice to review the facts and law specific to your case. To suggest future column topics, call 615-452-9200.