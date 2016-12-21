Nathan Miller: Ways to keep holidays free of depression

Although the holiday season is celebrated as a time of joy and good tidings, as proclaimed by Christmas melodies, the stress of the season can also work to promote periods of depression.

Shopping, trimming the family tree and cooking holiday favorites in the kitchen can often stir memories of years gone by and of friends and family no longer a part of our lives.

These thoughts, while regarded as good memories, can many times spiral into periods of depression when accompanied by the demands and stress of the season.

Knowing how to deal with the stress and activities of the holiday can be important to keeping emotions in tact and avoiding the pit falls associated with depression.

There are some preventive measures that should be considered to help defend against holiday depression.

First, it’s OK to remember the past, the good times, and old traditions but don’t try to recreate these times or happenings. Times change and things cannot always be as they once were. Look for ways to make new traditions, new ways to celebrate Christmas, and new activities with friends and family.

Second, avoid the stress of the season. Plan a budget for gift giving so that personal financial coffers are not depleted.

Pace yourself appropriately when scheduling holiday shopping, parties, and other activities so that you are not trying to do more than you physically and emotionally can handle.

And perhaps, as important as any of the suggestions listed, find time for yourself. Take a nap. Read a book in a quiet place. Explore a new hobby like water coloring, candle making, cooking or playing the piano. But do something for yourself that gives you peace and joy.

Third, don’t over indulge. Don’t eat too much and don’t drink too much. Avoid adding weight that will need to come off after the first of the year, and remember alcohol, when abused, becomes an agent of depression itself. Exercise can be very good. Find or make the time to walk, jog or visit a nearby gym.

And finally, do something that makes you feel good. Help others. Take extra clothes from your closet to a local church or community help center.

Hand $5 to a stranger who looks like they need a boost. Say “Merry Christmas” to someone you pass on the sidewalk.

Make a contribution to help feed the homeless. Buy toys for underprivileged children.

Or just visit an elderly person who may not have anyone with whom to share the spirit of the season.

The Christmas season is a wonderful time of year, but it’s important to keep emotions in order and to avoid the hustle and bustle of the season that can often be inflicted by the demands we place on ourselves.

If you want to find out more about our services please call or contact Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System at 877-567-6051 or at vbhcs.org.

Nathan Miller is director of Cumberland Mental Health Services in Lebanon.