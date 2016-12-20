Shelly Barnes: Keep it moving this holiday season with these tips

• Make a new holiday tradition, the family walk. Besides burning some extra calories, this will get everyone away from the food for awhile.

• Partner up: If you’re home for the holidays, call up a friend or family member for a gym date or a home workout with our favorite partner exercises, including medicine ball lunge-to-chest passes, and clapping push-ups.

• Move it and lose it: Make a conscious decision to get more steps into the day by taking the stairs or parking the car far away from the grocery store entrance.

• Keep moving: Exercise is even more important for maintaining weight loss than for taking off the pounds in the first place. Exercise is also essential in helping you cope with stress.

Why not put a holiday spin on these family games?

• Relay races: With just a little advanced preparation, you can entertain your elves with a relay race suitable for adults and children. Some can be done indoors, and some require no props and almost all can be adapted to the theme of your party or gathering.

• Tag games: Like relay races, many tag games can support your party’s theme, either as-is or with some creative rethinking. For example, the old classic Red Rover could be easily changed to Reindeer Rover.

• Backyard and playground games: These classics are extra fun when you have a big group of arty guests to join in. Some families enjoy a traditional family football game while others may be interested in a cool spin on hide-and-seek. Just make sure to add that extra layer of warmth, in case you pick a really great hiding spot.

I hope that you can find time between the hustle and bustle to enjoy those that mean the very most to you. The holiday season is fast paced and hectic, but remembering to slow down and enjoy the small things will help you have a great time. From my family to you, I wish you a very merry Christmas with a happy and safe holiday season.

UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the Institute of Agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached atsbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.