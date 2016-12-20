Ruth Correll: Farmers Market Boot Camp upcoming

Six workshops, each covering the same training, are scheduled across Tennessee in January and February.

“We want to give farmers the information they need to wisely choose what crops to grow and how to successfully grow them” said UT Extension’s Annette Wszelaki, a vegetable production specialist. “These workshops should help growers build their marketing plan’s foundation.”

The workshops are intended for farmers who plan to direct market at farmers markets and other outlets. Session titles include:

• making the most of your vegetable crops for market.

• challenges and opportunities in the production and marketing of fruit and nut crops.

• recordkeeping tools for small fruit and vegetable farms.

• using your records to develop enterprise budgets.

Hal Pepper, a financial specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture, said the workshops will cover the basics of building production and marketing budgets.

The workshops will be held in Dickson on Jan. 24, Dyersburg on Jan. 25, Bolivar on Jan. 26, Cookeville on Jan. 31, Chattanooga on Feb. 1 and Knoxville on Feb. 2. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and sessions will last from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Workshop sessions will be taught by Wszelaki and Pepper, along with their colleagues Dave Lockwood, UT Extension fruit-and-nut production specialist, and Margarita Velandia, a UT agricultural and resource economist specializing in niche marketing. Sponsors of the workshops include the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, the Southern Risk Management Education Center, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets.

Preregister to attend a workshop online at tiny.utk.edu/fmbootcamp2017. There is a $20 registration fee, and lunch will be provided. Preregistration is required at least five business days prior to each workshop. Advance registration is encouraged as space is limited.

These workshops fulfill a TAEP educational requirement in producer diversification sectors fruits and vegetables and value-added. For additional information regarding educational programs for TAEP requirements, please contact Clay Dunivan at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at 615-837-5348.

For more information about the workshops, visit the website for the Center for Profitable Agriculture at ag.tennessee.edu/cpa. Look for a link under the “educational events” menu.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584.