Jere’s Ride to be held Saturday

Lebanon attorney Jere McCulloch died in August 2013 while competing in a bicycle race, something he loved.

Empower Me Day Camp is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 by a group of pediatric therapists. The goal of the organization is to empower special needs children through creating new opportunities to enhance the quality of their lives.

McCulloch was an avid supporter of Empower Me Day Camp, and a yearly event was established to benefit the nonprofit organization the year after he died.

Leadership Wilson, a group McCulloch helped found, along with the Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds law firm and several local businesses came together a year after McCulloch’s death to create the type of event that McCulloch loved to participate.

The money raised at this year’s event will go toward building a Miracle Baseball Field, which has specialized turf that allows children in walkers or wheelchairs to move smoothly over the surface.

The event will feature three different rides for riders of various skill level and ages. There will be the 15-mile Elizabeth’s Ride, the 30-mile Brayden’s Ride and the 50-Mile Jere’s Ride.

On-site registration for the even will begin Saturday at 6:30 a.m. The rides will begin at 7 a.m.

Registration for the event is currently $40 and will include a T-shirt and meal.

To register or for more information, visit jeresride.com.