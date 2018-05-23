Kiwanis learns about Fairview Missions Market

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club welcomed Lacie Aldret, Fairview Church’s marketing director, to discuss the Fairview Missions Market. The event is set for Sept. 21-22, and will feature artisan crafts, repurposed antiques, food trucks, local produce and more. The family friendly event will also include face painting and hay rides. Admission will be free. Visit and like Fairview Church’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more information. Pictured with Aldret is Lebanon Kiwanis Club president Beau Massengille.