Toombs talks Expo with Kiwanis

Charity Toombs, Wilson County Expo Center marketing director, and Lebanon Kiwanis Club president Beau Massengille smile Monday following the club’s monthly meeting. Toombs gave an update on the Expo’s events and amenities, as well as its economic impact to the community. Events held at the Expo Center include the Heart of Tennessee antique show, Lebanon High School prom, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival, Southern Home and Garden Expo, Country Living Fair and the inaugural Batch & Bushel Showcase.