Wilson County suits up for Imagination Dinner

The money raised from the event goes to the Books from Birth program, which sends free books to children from birth to 5 years old, Simpson said.

Last year, the event had 44 tables. This year was pretty close to matching that with 43 tables.

“The dinner is called the Imagination Dinner,” said Peggy Simpson, program director. “All of the tables are decorated differently, many in the theme of books. We judge the tables and find the best-decorated table. During the night, we’ll have challenges between the tables.”

Each table seated eight people and cost $250 to sponsor. Money was also raised through a silent auction that ran alongside the event.

Most of those in attendance dressed up in wacky costumes, such as characters from Dr. Seuss books, Olympic athletes and cows. Each table had a theme, and those at the table dressed according to that theme.

The Imagination Dinner is the only significant fundraiser for Wilson Books from Birth, and previous events have raised more than $10,000. The organization provides a free age-appropriate book in the mail each month to any child in Wilson County from birth to age 5.

For more information about Wilson Books from Birth, visit wilsonbooksfrombirth.com.