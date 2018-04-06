Employees go above, beyond for local nonprofits with annual Publix Serves Day

George Jenkins, their founder, helped the Publix family understand the importance of giving back. When asked how much he thought he would be worth if he hadn’t given so much away, he humbly answered, “probably nothing.”

To this day, Publix employees are committed to finding opportunities to help their communities grow and thrive by engaging the hearts and minds of their associates and customers – hence Publix Serves Day was born.

In Wilson County, several Publix stores’ employees and management came together to help two United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland partner programs, Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates and Prospect, Inc. in Lebanon with some repairs, fresh paint and pressure washing. Beyond their annual, outstanding financial gift – Publix has the largest employee and corporate giving campaign benefitting UWWUC programs – Publix employees also put their share of sweat equity into helping local programs with much-needed volunteer work.

More than 5,700 Publix associates across the company’s seven operating states volunteered at more than 150 local nonprofit organizations whose focus is primarily on the plight of the hungry and homeless.

This year’s companywide day of service is an extension of Publix Super Markets Charities’ $10 million contribution to Feeding America member food banks, Habitat for Humanity affiliates, schools, shelters and other nonprofit organizations focused on alleviating hunger and homelessness across Publix’s operating area.

Publix associates volunteered to build homes and feed families where feasible to complement the Foundation’s generous gifts. Other service projects support youth and education projects, which are also pillars of the company’s philanthropic outreach. Follow the hashtag #PublixServes to follow the volunteer activities.