Wilson County CASA to hold pancake breakfast

The breakfast costs $5 and will include pancakes, fruit, sausage, coffee and juice.

“It is, by far, the best deal in town and only $5 a ticket,” said Wilson County CASA executive director Cathey Sweeney. “Bring your camera and take photos with the Easter Bunny.”

Wilson County CASA has operated for 30 years in Wilson County, and advocates serve abused and neglected children as their voice in court. Wilson County CASA is the second oldest in the state and currently serves 185 children.

At the first pancake breakfast in 2016, the organization raised around $3,000. Lebanon High School culinary program director Mike Micco showed up at 5:30 a.m. to start cooking, and the Wilson County School system donated the CTE Café to use.

To purchase tickets for a classroom of children, buy individual tickets or to volunteer, call Sweeney at 615-443-2002.