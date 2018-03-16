Hoops for Hope donates funds

Bank of Tennessee market president Jason Loggins and MJ4Hope executive director Amy Breedlove presented the check to Justin West and his family.

More than 150 people attended the event, which raised $8,000. Team Zaden beat Team Savannah in a very close game, according to Breedlove.

The event’s coaches were Jackie Stanton and Bobby Pennington, past MJ4Hope recipients.

“I was overwhelmed by the turnout and support we had for this year’s Hoops for Hope event,” Breedlove said.

The next event is the MJ4Hope Golf Tournament on Aug. 11, and MJ4Hope Halloween 5K on Oct. 27 at Charlie Daniels Park.

For more information, visit mj4hope.org.