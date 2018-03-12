Hungry for Heroes to return

The group will continue a service project started by the 2016 leadership class with the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive Saturday, March 24 at Don Fox Community Park.

Youth Leadership members will dress as movie heroes and children will have the opportunity to meet their favorite characters, take pictures with them and learn what makes them unique heroes. Parents should bring their own camera.

Admission is one canned food item per person, which will go to the Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center.

This year’s event is in conjunction with Walk Across Wilson, sponsored by the Wilson County Health Council, and will feature a family walk, fun festivities and door prizes. Visitors can also view the Lebanon Special School District Neon Mobile Café and Classroom.

Dorie Mitchell, Leadership Wilson director, said parents and guardians would need to bring their own cameras or smartphones for the event.