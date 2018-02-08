100 Women Who Care donates $10K to Rest Stop Ministries

Rest Stop Ministries is a faith-based organization in Lebanon dedicated to comprehensively restoring female survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

Beginning with 25 members at the first meeting in 2013, 100 Women Who Care of Middle Tennessee grew to more than 100 women in the Middle Tennessee area. In 2017, the organization gave more than $41,500 to local causes and more than $150,000 in four years. It also joined forces with other Tennessee chapters in support of the Smoky Mountain wildfire victims.

Organizations previously supported by donation from members of the organization include Saddle Up, March of Dimes, Doors of Hope, the Davis House and McNeilly Center for Children.

“It is my sincere hope that many more can join us for the big gives in the future,” said Emily Schneller, founder of 100 Women Who Care of Middle Tennessee. “This is a simple model that allows busy women with one hour and $100 per quarter to contribute to making a difference in our community.”

The group will next meet Tuesday at Bradley Arrant Boult Cummings at 1600 Division St., Suite 700, in Nashville. Networking will begin at 5 p.m., and the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. A social hour will be after the meeting at DeSano’s next door.

For more information about 100 Women Who Care of Middle Tennessee, contact Schneller at ewschneller@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.