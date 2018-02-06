Polar Plunge raises more than $8,000

Saturday’s event at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center was the 19th annual event.

Volunteers raised money from family and community members while diving into a frigid 35-degree swimming pool on a cool winter morning.

Participants were encouraged to wear costumes and have fun with the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Wilson County Special Olympics, and the event serves as the Wilson County Special Olympics’ largest fundraising event.

Wilson County Special Olympics have previously participated in 11 different sports, including track and field, basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, ice skating, tennis and volleyball. They hope to build a bocce court at Don Fox Community Park in the near future.

“We provide funding for uniforms, equipment, assessments for events the athletes attend on the state, national and world levels, transportation to and from events and sometimes housing,” said Wilson County Special Olympics coordinator Dawn Bradley. “Special Olympics is completely free to all athletes. All expenses incurred are paid by us.”

The grand prize for the Polar Plunge was a free one-year membership to the Jimmy Floyd Community Center, and Paul Casner won. Casner raised $645.

Sponsors for the Polar Plunge event were the Wilson County Education Association, Advance Signs and Graphics, Amerigas Propane, Culver’s, Wes Dugan Farm Bureau, Jimmy Floyd Family Center, Knights of Columbus, Physics Solutions, Sports Village, Urban Mills Promotions and Boutique and WANT FM.