Polar Plunge to return to Lebanon

According to Wilson County Special Olympics coordinator Dawn Bradley, this is the group’s largest fundraiser, and it hopes to raise $10,000 to be used in the county sports programs.

The Special Olympics in Wilson County supports athletes in 11 different sports and teams within the community.

“We provide funding for uniforms, equipment, assessments for events the athletes attend on the state, national and world levels, transportation and sometimes housing to and from events,” said Bradley. “Special Olympics is completely free to all athletes. All expenses incurred are paid by us.”

Sponsors for the Polar Plunge event will be the Wilson County Education Association, Advance Signs and Graphics, Amerigas Propane, Culver’s, Wes Dugan Farm Bureau, Jimmy Floyd Family Center, Knights of Columbus, Physics Solutions, Sports Village, Urban Mills Promotions and Boutique and WANT FM.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the event may register online at polarplungetn.com or at 8 a.m. the day of the event at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.