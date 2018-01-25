Paws for a Cause 5K comes to Mt. Juliet

The event will be March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park.

The Paws for a Cause 5K is a series that benefits local animal welfare shelters across the country. The money raised at the event in Mt. Juliet will go to New Leash on Life, a Wilson County animal shelter.

The event invites people to run or walk a 5K race with their pet.

“We ask that your dog, cat, ferret, iguana or other such pet be on leash and cats and dogs need to have proof of current rabies vaccine, per Tennessee state law,” said New Leash on Life executive director Angela Chapman. “A rabies tag, a rabies certificate or something from the veterinarian showing proof will suffice.”

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and its Vodka for Dog People program will sponsor the event.

“The event series brings communities together for a day of fun, all in support of our furry friends,” said Chapman. “The vision of the Vodka for Dog People is to unite with our friends, fans and partners to better the lives of pets and their families far and wide.”

The race will feature custom finishers medals, T-shirts, goodie bags, commemorative race bibs, awards and raffles and Flash Magnets will be on site to provide complimentary magnet photos from the race.

For participants 21 and older, there will also be an after party that will feature Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Registration through Feb. 24 costs $37; after that, it will increase to $42 until the registration deadline March 2 at 3 p.m. The entry fee includes a drink ticket from Tito’s Handmade Vodka for the after party.

For more information or to register for the event, visit pawsforacause5k.run.