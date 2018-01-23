logo

Kiwanis welcomes Cumberland representatives

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:39 PM

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club welcomed Cumberland University personnel and students Monday to discuss recent happenings at the university.

Cumberland development officers Jenny Bennett and Staci Galentine highlighted several aspects of the university, including the Martin Van Buren Papers project, increase in enrollment and plans for a new main entrance to the university.

Cumberland University students Ally Suite and Brandon Olin shared a video of a trip to Haiti with other Cumberland University staff and students. The group participated in a leadership conference, construction projects and other activities during the annual trip to Haiti.

The group will hold a jewelry and silent auction fundraiser Feb. 7 for this year’s Haiti trip. 

