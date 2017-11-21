Kiwanis Club talks Toys for Tots, Christmas for All

Kiwanis members Jim Harding and Rick Smith addressed the club about Toys for Tots and Christmas for All, two longstanding and visible programs in Wilson County that help provide Christmas toys for children who otherwise might not receive gifts during the holidays.

The Wilson County Toys for Tots program has existed for more than 12 years and has always partnered with the Wilson County Christmas for All program and Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet.

Harding said he hopes to expand the program this year by involving more volunteers, which could be individuals or organizations.

Christmas for All has existed in Lebanon for almost 22 years and was founded by JoAnne Smith, former Wilson County director of human services. Christmas for All has several functions, including accepts application for toys, accepts donations and applies for grants, provides names for Angel Trees and families who want to sponsor a child or children and works with the Lebanon Fire Department and Toys for Tots.

Christmas for All will serve between 2,000-2,400 children with toys and work with CrossRoads Church to deliver food baskets.

Volunteers are welcome, along with donations to Christmas for All and toy donations to Toys for Tots.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring a child, donating toys or money or volunteering with Christmas for All, email Christmas for All at christmasforall@att.net or call 615-547-1106.