Dentists plan annual give back to teachers

The group raised $2,500 and will offer 25 teachers a $100 donation each for their classroom. To enter, teachers must be an active teacher for the current school year in Wilson County Schools or the Lebanon Special School District.

Entrants should submit their name, current school, address, grade, years teaching and explanation of how the funds would help their students and classroom.

Here are some entries from some of last year’s winners.

Amanda Spain, Castle Heights Elementary School

“The $100 in extra funds could help my class flourish by providing me with materials that I could use in small group math instruction. These materials would primarily be aimed at closing the gaps in learning. I would like to have math small groups on a daily basis, and I am currently lacking materials to make this happen.”

Amanda Bundy, Coles Ferry Elementary School

“I could use these extra funds would help to supply the hands-on materials for a lot of my lessons. I could purchase uncooked pasta so students could use them to illustrate the life cycle of a butterfly. I could also purchase cotton balls so students could illustrate the different kinds of clouds.”

Anne Harper, Lebanon High School

“If I received $100 for my classroom, I would like to purchase a microbiology study kit on the effects of disinfectants and antiseptics on bacteria from Flinn Scientific. This kit allows students to grow bacillus megaterium and would give them a lab experience that they currently do not have.

The cost of the kit and bacteria is $ 83.20. Once I have the kit, I will be able to replenish the materials and continue to use this activity.”

Stephanie Blakenship, West Elementary School

“My students would love to win the prize to purchase some math games for enrichment and intervention. These tools would give the students a great way to extend their learning!”

Entries may be submitted at any local sponsor’s office, or email dentistsgiveback@gmail.com. The entry deadline is Aug. 21.

Sponsors include Witherow Orthodontics, Middle Tennessee Periodontics, Pediatric Dentistry of Lebanon, Tennessee Implant and Oral Surgery and Smile Gallery with Dr. Chad Williams.