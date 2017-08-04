Empower Me gets ton and a half of sports equipment

Empower Me was awarded $15,000 from the foundation established by Peyton and Ashley Manning.

“It has been like Christmas for our kids this summer,” said executive director Michelle Hill. “Each day a shipment arrived, we were so excited to open the boxes and see what goodies were inside. We are so grateful to the Manning family for their generosity…We were able to get equipment for all different kinds of sports, including basketball, baseball, soccer, field hockey, bowling, golf and other kid favorites such as an air hockey table and outdoor foosball table.

“We were also able to purchase some very specialized equipment such as Frisbees and baseballs that produce a sound to help our children who are blind, a bowling ramp to assist those individuals in wheelchairs or walkers to roll the ball toward the pins, to colorful items that will help our children with low vision be able to participate in various activities with greater independence and success.

“We had to get another storage unit just to store all of these amazing items until our next event where they will be used. We look forward to utilizing all of this wonderful equipment at our new facility as part of our year-round recreational program.”

Peyton and Ashley Manning established the PeyBack Foundation in 1999 to promote the future success of disadvantaged youth by assisting programs that provide leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk. The foundation has become a consistent and viable contributor in Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee, Louisiana and beyond to provide more than $12 million in grants and programs since its inception.

The PeyBack Foundation reaches out to children and families of all backgrounds. Children need opportunities through which they can learn and grow. The foundation strives to make the opportunities available to children who might not otherwise have the chance to participate and looks strongly upon abused and neglected children, Boys and Girls clubs, after-school programs, summer camps and foster children.

Peyton Manning not only supports the PeyBack Foundation financially, as president of the foundation, he is also active in all major decisions concerning its initiatives and continuously seeks new opportunities and organizations to further the success of the foundation and the communities it serves.

For more information about how to get involved with the Empower Me Center, visit empowermecenter.com.