Christmas Expo comes to Lebanon for first time

The event offers shopping and teaches decorators of all kinds about taking their Christmas displays to the next level. The event will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center for its first time in Lebanon on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is $8 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door. Children under 12 will be admitted free to the vendor hall with adult supervision. The age requirement to attend a seminar is 16, with some exceptions.

The show has been around for 11 years, and the sisters have travelled to Dallas, Gatlinburg, Chicago and Biloxi, Miss. to teach Christmas decorating skills. Perhac, owner of Proshow Inc., and Blasko, owner of christmaslightfinder.com, have produced the show for the last 5 years. It is their first time to bring the event to Lebanon and they said they love it.

“We visited this facility in October, before they actually opened, and we were very impressed. Having the show here has been quite a treat for us. The vendors were especially happy, because they were able to drive in to unload and there was air blowing. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said Perhac.

They focus mostly on outdoor decorators and people that use controllers to make their outside lights sync to music. There are also commercial attendees that do drive-thru displays that come to buy new products each year.

They set the Expo in July each year because that’s when outdoor decorators get started.

“They order their supplies and typically start setting things up in September so that they’re ready for a December launch,” said Perhac.

There are 27 vendors in the vendor hall and 63 classes offered. There are classes for everyone from beginners to advanced decorators.

People that are just getting started have the option to take classes about lights, safety, animation, etc. Classes are also available for more advanced decorators to learn how to take their displays further, such as adding different components or learning about different software that they can use to animate their lights. There are even classes for “do-it-yourselfers” on wood cutouts, using chloroplast to build products and display items.

They have also added two cooking classes this year.

Vendors sell things such as wire frames, blow molds, fog machines, snow machines, trees of all sizes and a broad variety of lights.