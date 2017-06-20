Habitat dedicates home for local family

Ron and Leigh Anne Ankney and their three sons were joined by several friends, family members, fellow Providence United Methodist Church members and people from the community to mark the completion of the home.

According to Wilson Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway, the event was particularly special because the home is handicapped-accessible, which will benefit 11-year-old Noah Ankney.

“They will benefit for many years to come by having it handicapped-accessible,” Tredway said. “Every dedication ceremony is unique, even though they all contain similar elements, this one in particular was very special.”

The ceremony was scheduled for 1 p.m., and festivities concluded before heavy rain hit.

“We were very fortunate,” Tredway said. “We were able to provide a nice dedication ceremony to honor the Ankneys and celebrate our sponsors and volunteers.”

The three sons in the Ankney family range in age from 10 months to 11 years old. The couple grew up in Minnesota, but moved to Middle Tennessee four years ago after Ron Ankney lost his job. They lived with Ron Ankney’s parents in Mt. Juliet until they could find work and save enough money to move into a handicapped-accessible apartment for their special needs son.

Ron Ankney works for Courier Printing in Smyrna, and Leigh Anne Ankney works for Safe Haven Family Shelter in Nashville.

“Our family has struggled, and we have fought to get to where we are today,” Leigh Anne Ankney said. “Many tears have fallen, however, getting this opportunity is beyond what I feel a blessing is.”