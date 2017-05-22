Quality Center to collect items for Red Nose Day

The center will collect gently used clothing, baby food and formula and non-perishable snacks for children until May 31. The items will go directly to the Wilson County Community Help Center.

Donors will receive an official red nose for their support.

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign by Comic Relief Inc. and seeks to bring people together to have fun, raise money and change the lives of children who need help the most.

Red Nose Day launched in the United States in 2015, dedicated to ending child poverty. The organization has raised more than $1 billion globally since its launch in the United Kingdom in 1988.