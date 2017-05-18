St. Jude Dream Home tours kickoff this weekend

Open tours for the home at 107 Vanner Road will start May 20 and end June 18, with tours available Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Middle Tennessee and the first year a Dream Home was built in Mt. Juliet. The $450,000 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a spa master bath, custom playroom and designer trim details throughout.

In addition to the house, other prizes available include a CMA Awards package, including two lower-level tickets to the 51st annual CMA Awards, a luxurious one-night stay and a full styling session with a celebrity stylist, courtesy of Country Music Association, Hotel Indigo and the Showroom Nashville; a 2017 Ford Escape, courtesy of Two Rivers Ford; and many more prizes.

Winners of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and additional prizes will be drawn June 25 live on WZTV Fox 17.

Signature Homes will build the home. Kris Keown with Signature Homes said it wouldn’t be possible without the dozens of volunteers and vendors.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets can be reserved at Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet, by calling 800-746-6713 or online at dreamhome.org.